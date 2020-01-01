Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +18%
428
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Ryzen 5 3500U +8%
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +18%
2383
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +11%
7977
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +94%
1201
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +34%
3650
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
80 (53%)
71 (47%)
Total votes: 151
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i7 10510U and i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 and i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 10110U and i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U and Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i3 1005G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U