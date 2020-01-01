Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 5 3600X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 1035G1
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 15 vs 95 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
1389
Ryzen 5 3600X +182%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
2383
Ryzen 5 3600X +12%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
7977
Ryzen 5 3600X +131%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
3650
Ryzen 5 3600X +93%
7029

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 249 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1035G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 1035G1?
