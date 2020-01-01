Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600XT – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Ryzen 5 3600XT +18%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1365
Ryzen 5 3600XT +192%
3984
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2362
Ryzen 5 3600XT +18%
2794
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Ryzen 5 3600XT +138%
18833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Ryzen 5 3600XT +11%
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3592
Ryzen 5 3600XT +99%
7141
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
