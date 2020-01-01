Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Ryzen 5 4600U +11%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Ryzen 5 4600U +91%
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Ryzen 5 4600U +5%
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Ryzen 5 4600U +83%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +10%
1201
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650
Ryzen 5 4600U +47%
5370
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
