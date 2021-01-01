Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1263 vs 1040 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Ryzen 5 5600U +19%
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1347
Ryzen 5 5600U +129%
3086
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2308
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7917
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1037
Ryzen 5 5600U +22%
1263
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2855
Ryzen 5 5600U +96%
5599
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
