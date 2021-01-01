Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1107 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
430
Ryzen 5 5600X +37%
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1373
Ryzen 5 5600X +220%
4398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2347
Ryzen 5 5600X +45%
3396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8002
Ryzen 5 5600X +183%
22627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
Ryzen 5 5600X +51%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2816
Ryzen 5 5600X +202%
8500
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
