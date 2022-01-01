Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1035G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1096 points
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
1079
Ryzen 5 5625U +27%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
4253
Ryzen 5 5625U +92%
8151
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
2284
Ryzen 5 5625U +24%
2834
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
7635
Ryzen 5 5625U +93%
14714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
1101
Ryzen 5 5625U +30%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
2913
Ryzen 5 5625U +104%
5934
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Barcelo
Model number i5-1035G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 4 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1035G1
n/a
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

