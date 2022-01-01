Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1422 vs 1096 points
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1079
Ryzen 5 5625U +27%
1375
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4253
Ryzen 5 5625U +92%
8151
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2284
Ryzen 5 5625U +24%
2834
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7635
Ryzen 5 5625U +93%
14714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1101
Ryzen 5 5625U +30%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2913
Ryzen 5 5625U +104%
5934
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|AMD Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|4
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
