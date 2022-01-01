Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
We compared two CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 1073 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1086
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +16%
1264
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4265
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +118%
9304
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +16%
2683
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7785
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +112%
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +12%
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2989
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G +120%
6570
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|4
|7
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
