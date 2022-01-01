Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Intel Core i5 1035G1
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Intel Core i5 1035G1
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1203 vs 1073 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1035G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 4 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 4500U and Core i5 1035G1
2. Core i5 1135G7 and Core i5 1035G1
3. Ryzen 5 5500U and Core i5 1035G1
4. Core i7 1065G7 and Core i5 1035G1
5. Ryzen 3 4300U and Core i5 1035G1
6. Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
7. Core i5 10400 and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
8. Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
9. Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
10. Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Intel Core i5 1035G1?
Promotion
EnglishРусский