Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Ryzen 7 3700X +15%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Ryzen 7 3700X +253%
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Ryzen 7 3700X +15%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Ryzen 7 3700X +191%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
Ryzen 7 3700X +8%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650
Ryzen 7 3700X +137%
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
