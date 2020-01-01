Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 86% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800XT – 15 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
Ryzen 7 3800XT +23%
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1365
Ryzen 7 3800XT +287%
5277
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2362
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1166
Ryzen 7 3800XT +15%
1340
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3592
Ryzen 7 3800XT +149%
8943
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i7 1165G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 5 3600
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Intel Core i9 9900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Ryzen 7 3800X