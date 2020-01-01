Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4700G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Ryzen 7 4700G +17%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Ryzen 7 4700G +250%
4865
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
Ryzen 7 4700G +3%
1233
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650
Ryzen 7 4700G +123%
8126
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 10300H or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 10210U or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 1035G7 or Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 3 4300U or Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 7 4700G
- Core i9 9900K or Ryzen 7 4700G
- Ryzen 5 3400G or Ryzen 7 4700G
- Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 7 4700G
- Ryzen 7 4700GE or Ryzen 7 4700G