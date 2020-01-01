Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Ryzen 7 4800H +11%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Ryzen 7 4800H +181%
3907
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Ryzen 7 4800H +12%
2676
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Ryzen 7 4800H +147%
19739
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +3%
1201
1171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650
Ryzen 7 4800H +92%
7022
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
