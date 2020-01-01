Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Ryzen 7 4800U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 1035G1
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800U and 1035G1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
1389
Ryzen 7 4800U +128%
3163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
2383
Ryzen 7 4800U +10%
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
7977
Ryzen 7 4800U +118%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
3650
Ryzen 7 4800U +32%
4809

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1035G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i5 1035G1?
