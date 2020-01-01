Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Ryzen 9 4900HS +20%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Ryzen 9 4900HS +215%
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Ryzen 9 4900HS +13%
2686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Ryzen 9 4900HS +150%
19938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +1%
1201
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650
Ryzen 9 4900HS +113%
7769
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
