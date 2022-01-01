Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Apple M1: what's better?

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1073 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 1035G1 – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
1086
Apple M1 +40%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
4265
Apple M1 +83%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
2320
Apple M1 +63%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
7785
Apple M1 +90%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
1080
Apple M1 +62%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1
2989
Apple M1 +234%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released August 1, 2019 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Ice Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-1035G1 -
Socket BGA-1526 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics G1 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 10x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics G1 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 32 64
ROPs 4 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1035G1
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

