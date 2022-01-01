Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.0 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1073 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 1035G1 – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1086
Apple M1 +40%
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4265
Apple M1 +83%
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2320
Apple M1 +63%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7785
Apple M1 +90%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1080
Apple M1 +62%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2989
Apple M1 +234%
9984
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics G1
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|32
|64
|ROPs
|4
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8