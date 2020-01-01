Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1035G1 – 9 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +22%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +135%
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +20%
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +84%
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +15%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +85%
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
