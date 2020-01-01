Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +5%
428
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +46%
1389
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +3%
2383
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +49%
7977
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +24%
1201
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +91%
3650
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
