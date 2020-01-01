Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Core i3 10100 +6%
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Core i3 10100 +66%
2309
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Core i3 10100 +13%
2684
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Core i3 10100 +13%
9030
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +9%
1201
1106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650
Core i3 10100 +16%
4243
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-10100
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
