We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 3 GHz i3 10100T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100T and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i3 10100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 April 30, 2020
Launch price - 122 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-1035G1 i3-10100T
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 10x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page Intel Core i3 10100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100T or i5 1035G1?
