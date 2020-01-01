Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 10100T
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 3 GHz i3 10100T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 10100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +114%
428
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Core i3 10100T +43%
1980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +16%
1201
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +3%
3650
3537
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|122 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
