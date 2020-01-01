Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Core i3 5005U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz i3 5005U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Newer - released 4 years and 7 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +101%
2383
Core i3 5005U
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +284%
7977
Core i3 5005U
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +149%
1201
Core i3 5005U
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +247%
3650
Core i3 5005U
1053

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 January 5, 2015
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Broadwell
Model number i5-1035G1 i3-5005U
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1168
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel HD Graphics 5500

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 10x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 5 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 25.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page Intel Core i3 5005U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 2.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

