Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 6006U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz i3 6006U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Newer - released 2 years and 9 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +102%
2383
1180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +249%
7977
2288
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +151%
1201
479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +220%
3650
1139
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|November 1, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-6006U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i3 6006U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 6006U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200U
- Intel Core i3 6006U vs Intel Core i3 7020U
- Intel Core i3 6006U vs Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i3 6006U vs Intel Pentium Silver N5000