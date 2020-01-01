Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 7100
We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
11
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
425
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +36%
1365
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +3%
2362
2285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +85%
7923
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +21%
1166
962
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +71%
3592
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-7100
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
