Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Core i3 7100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 7100

Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 1035G1
VS
Intel Core i3 7100
Intel Core i3 7100

We compared two CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100 and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 7100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +36%
1365
Core i3 7100
1007
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +85%
7923
Core i3 7100
4281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +71%
3592
Core i3 7100
2106

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i3 7100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 January 3, 2017
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i5-1035G1 i3-7100
Socket BGA-1526 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page Intel Core i3 7100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100 or i5 1035G1?
EnglishРусский