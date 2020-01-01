Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 7100U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Newer - released 2 years and 11 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +105%
428
209
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +205%
1389
455
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +70%
2383
1403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +192%
7977
2729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +97%
1201
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +166%
3650
1372
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 30, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
