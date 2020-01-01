Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +16%
428
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Core i3 8100 +5%
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +5%
2383
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +29%
7977
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +19%
1201
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +8%
3650
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-8100
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
