Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 8100

We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +29%
7977
Core i3 8100
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +19%
1201
Core i3 8100
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i5-1035G1 i3-8100
Socket BGA-1526 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8100 or i5 1035G1?
