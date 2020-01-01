Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 8145U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 11 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +44%
428
297
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +110%
1389
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +13%
2383
2104
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +111%
7977
3788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +74%
1201
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +129%
3650
1593
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 28, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Whiskey Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-8145U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
