Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 9100T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz i3 9100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 9100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9100T
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +6%
2383
2250
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +39%
7977
5727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +29%
1201
934
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +24%
3650
2953
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-9100T
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|10x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|-
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|82°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 9100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
