Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 9350K
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 (laptop) against the 4 GHz i3 9350K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Core i3 9350K – 15 vs 91 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i3 9350K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Core i3 9350K +13%
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Core i3 9350K +32%
1837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
Core i3 9350K +21%
2877
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
Core i3 9350K +1%
8055
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1201
Core i3 9350K +5%
1259
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650
Core i3 9350K +17%
4277
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|173 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i3-9350K
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i3 9350K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
