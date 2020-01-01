Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 10210Y
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 1 GHz i5 10210Y. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i5 1035G1 – 7 vs 15 Watt
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +12%
2383
2135
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +60%
7977
4976
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +23%
1201
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +37%
3650
2669
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i5-10210Y
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i5 10210Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1
