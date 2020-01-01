Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 10300H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 10300H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Core i5 10300H +6%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Core i5 10300H +54%
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2383
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7977
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +4%
1201
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3650
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
