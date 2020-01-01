Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 1035G1 – 10 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +22%
428
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +62%
1389
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +41%
2383
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +48%
7977
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +9%
1201
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +34%
3650
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 5 3500U vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 10300H vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 10210U vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 1035G7 vs Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 3 4300U vs Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 5 4500U vs Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i7 8565U vs Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i5 1038NG7 vs Core i5 1030NG7
- Core i5 8257U vs Core i5 1030NG7