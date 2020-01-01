Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G1 or Core i5 1030NG7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 1030NG7

Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 1035G1
VS
Intel Core i5 1030NG7
Intel Core i5 1030NG7

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1030NG7 and 1035G1
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.6 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 1035G1 – 10 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G1 and i5 1030NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Ice Lake Y
Model number i5-1035G1 i5-1030NG7
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 10x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1030NG7 or i5 1035G1?
EnglishРусский