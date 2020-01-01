Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i5 10310U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G1 against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +1%
2383
2360
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +17%
7977
6833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +13%
1201
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G1 +9%
3650
3364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i5-1035G1
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|10x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
