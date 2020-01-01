Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 11.92 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +6%
417
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Ryzen 3 3200G +18%
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +5%
2375
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +14%
8283
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +29%
1201
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +36%
3988
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
