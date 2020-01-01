Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 19.87 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +42%
417
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +107%
1232
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +24%
2375
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +102%
8283
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +64%
1201
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +157%
3988
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
