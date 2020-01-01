Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 5 4600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600G and 1035G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600G – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 11.92 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
1232
Ryzen 5 4600G +177%
3411
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
2375
Ryzen 5 4600G +14%
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
8283
Ryzen 5 4600G +109%
17305
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1035G4 -
Socket BGA-1526 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600G or Intel Core i5 1035G4?
