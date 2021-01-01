Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1136 vs 1013 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1075
Ryzen 3 5300U +3%
1109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4296
Ryzen 3 5300U +8%
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2276
Ryzen 3 5300U +7%
2425
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8138
Ryzen 3 5300U +25%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +12%
1136
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +16%
3828
3288
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|6
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
