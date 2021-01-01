Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i5 1035G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i5 1035G4
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 1035G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1136 vs 1013 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
8138
Ryzen 3 5300U +25%
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +12%
1136
Ryzen 3 5300U
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +16%
3828
Ryzen 3 5300U
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1035G4 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 6 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1035G4 and Core i7 1065G7
2. Core i5 1035G4 and Core i7 1165G7
3. Core i5 1035G4 and Core i7 10510U
4. Core i5 1035G4 and Ryzen 7 4700U
5. Core i5 1035G4 and Core i5 1035G1
6. Ryzen 3 5300U and Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Ryzen 3 5300U and Core i3 1115G4
8. Ryzen 3 5300U and Core i5 1035G1
9. Ryzen 3 5300U and Ryzen 5 5600U
10. Ryzen 3 5300U and Ryzen 3 5400U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i5 1035G4?
EnglishРусский