Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 19.87 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +15%
417
363
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Ryzen 5 3500U +22%
1497
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +18%
2375
2021
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +15%
8283
7204
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +94%
1201
618
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +46%
3988
2727
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
8 (53.3%)
7 (46.7%)
Total votes: 15
Сompetitors
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i7 10510U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 1035G4 or Core i3 1005G1
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 5 4500U
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Core i5 1035G1
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 5 4600U
- Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 3 3200G