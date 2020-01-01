Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Ryzen 5 4600H +9%
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Ryzen 5 4600H +175%
3389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2375
Ryzen 5 4600H +6%
2507
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8283
Ryzen 5 4600H +84%
15236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +10%
1201
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3988
Ryzen 5 4600H +11%
4431
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i7 10510U
- Core i5 1035G4 and Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 1035G4 and Core i3 1005G1
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i7 10750H
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i7 1065G7
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 4800H
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i5 10210U
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i5 1035G1