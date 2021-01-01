Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 1035G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 15 vs 54 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
4296
Ryzen 5 4600HS +106%
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
8138
Ryzen 5 4600HS +80%
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1035G4 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 384 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 6 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

