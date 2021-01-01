Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5500U – 15 vs 25 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
423
Ryzen 5 5500U +8%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1211
Ryzen 5 5500U +116%
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2331
Ryzen 5 5500U +9%
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8465
Ryzen 5 5500U +65%
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1093
Ryzen 5 5500U +2%
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3388
Ryzen 5 5500U +64%
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
