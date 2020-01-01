Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 19.87 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +14%
411
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1191
Ryzen 7 2700U +19%
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +38%
2325
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +22%
8052
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +66%
1166
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +75%
3910
2240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
