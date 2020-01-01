Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 7 2700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

Intel Core i5 1035G4
Intel Core i5 1035G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2700U and 1035G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Around 19.87 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
1191
Ryzen 7 2700U +19%
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +38%
2325
Ryzen 7 2700U
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +22%
8052
Ryzen 7 2700U
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +75%
3910
Ryzen 7 2700U
2240

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 7 2700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 October 26, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen
Model number i5-1035G4 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 22x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 2700U or Intel Core i5 1035G4?
