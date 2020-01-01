Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3750H – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 19.87 GB/s (56%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 12 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +18%
417
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Ryzen 7 3750H +47%
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +9%
2375
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8283
Ryzen 7 3750H +3%
8570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +41%
1201
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +14%
3988
3494
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
