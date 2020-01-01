Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Ryzen 7 4800U +14%
476
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Ryzen 7 4800U +157%
3163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2375
Ryzen 7 4800U +10%
2618
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8283
Ryzen 7 4800U +110%
17370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +71%
1201
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3988
Ryzen 7 4800U +21%
4809
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
