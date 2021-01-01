Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i5 1035G4
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i5 1035G4
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 1035G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 12.64 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
1075
Ryzen 7 5700U +17%
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
4296
Ryzen 7 5700U +115%
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
3828
Ryzen 7 5700U +52%
5832

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 12, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-1035G4 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 6 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 1035G4
2. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i5 1035G4
3. Intel Core i5 10210U and i5 1035G4
4. Intel Core i5 1035G7 and i5 1035G4
5. Intel Core i3 1005G1 and i5 1035G4
6. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 7 5700U
7. Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
8. AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 7 5700U
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 7 5700U
10. Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 1035G4?
EnglishРусский