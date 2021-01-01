Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Ryzen 7 5800HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800HS and 1035G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • Around 12.67 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1358 vs 1131 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
8422
Ryzen 7 5800HS +154%
21389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 1, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Ice Lake Zen 3
Model number i5-1035G4 -
Socket BGA-1526 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 384 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 6 8
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 12
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS or Intel Core i5 1035G4?
