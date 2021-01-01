Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800HS – 15 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
- Around 12.67 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1358 vs 1131 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +110%
1113
529
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4404
Ryzen 7 5800HS +8%
4739
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2318
Ryzen 7 5800HS +35%
3119
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8422
Ryzen 7 5800HS +154%
21389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1140
Ryzen 7 5800HS +20%
1372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3815
Ryzen 7 5800HS +79%
6837
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|6
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
