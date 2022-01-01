Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1096 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 12.62 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 1035G4 – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1086
Apple M1 +39%
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4310
Apple M1 +78%
7690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2258
Apple M1 +65%
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8216
Apple M1 +79%
14677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1094
Apple M1 +58%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3565
Apple M1 +129%
8161
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1050 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|6
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
1 (12.5%)
7 (87.5%)
Total votes: 8