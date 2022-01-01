Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1035G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • 59% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1096 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 12.62 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 1035G4 – 14 vs 15 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
1086
Apple M1 +39%
1512
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
4310
Apple M1 +78%
7690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
2258
Apple M1 +65%
3729
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
8216
Apple M1 +79%
14677
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
1094
Apple M1 +58%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4
3565
Apple M1 +129%
8161
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G4 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released August 1, 2019 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Ice Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-1035G4 -
Socket BGA-1526 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Plus Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 11x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 15 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 384 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 6 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1035G4
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 1035G4?
