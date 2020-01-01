Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs Intel Core i3 1000NG4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i3 1000NG4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1000NG4
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Core i5 1035G4 – 9 vs 15 Watt
- Around 2.67 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +18%
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +109%
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +20%
2375
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +91%
8283
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +15%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +102%
3988
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|i3-1000NG4
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 1000NG4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i7 10510U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Core i3 1005G1
- Intel Core i3 1000NG4 vs Core i5 10210Y