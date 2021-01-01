Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Core i3 1110G4: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i3 1110G4

Intel Core i5 1035G4
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Core i5 1035G4
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 1035G4
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 1175 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1035G4 and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Ice Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i5-1035G4 i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1526 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i7 1065G7
2. Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i7 10510U
3. Intel Core i5 1035G4 or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
4. Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i5 1035G1
5. Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i3 1005G1
6. Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i3 10100
7. Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i5 1130G7
8. Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i5 1140G7
9. Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i3 1115G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i5 1035G4?
EnglishРусский