Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i3 5005U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 2 GHz i3 5005U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 4 years and 7 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 30.03 GB/s (117%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1232
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +101%
2375
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +299%
8283
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +149%
1201
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +279%
3988
1053
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|11x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
