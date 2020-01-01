Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1035G4 or Core i3 6100: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
  • Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
  • Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 21.53 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +97%
8283
Core i3 6100
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +89%
3988
Core i3 6100
2106

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 1, 2019 September 1, 2015
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Ice Lake Skylake
Model number i5-1035G4 i3-6100
Socket BGA-1526 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
Base Frequency 1.1 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.7 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 11x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 55.63 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page Intel Core i3 6100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

