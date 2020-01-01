Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i3 6100
We compared two CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 (desktop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 3 years and 11 months later
- Consumes up to 71% less energy than the Core i3 6100 – 15 vs 51 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 21.53 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +12%
417
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +32%
1232
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +4%
2375
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +97%
8283
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +28%
1201
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +89%
3988
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|117 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|i3-6100
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i7 1065G7
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i7 10510U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Ryzen 7 4700U
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i5 1035G4 vs Core i3 1005G1
- Core i3 6100 vs Core i5 1035G1
- Core i3 6100 vs Core i3 8100
- Core i3 6100 vs Core i5 7400
- Core i3 6100 vs Core i3 1005G1
- Core i3 6100 vs Core i5 6400