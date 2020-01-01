Intel Core i5 1035G4 vs i3 8130U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.1 GHz Intel Core i5 1035G4 with 4-cores against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 18.13 GB/s (48%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +18%
417
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +57%
1232
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +22%
2375
1950
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +124%
8283
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +54%
1201
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1035G4 +144%
3988
1634
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 1, 2019
|February 12, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Ice Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-1035G4
|i3-8130U
|Socket
|BGA-1526
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.1 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|11x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|55.63 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1035G4 official page
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 10210U or i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1035G7 or i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U or Intel Core i3 8130U
- Intel Core i5 8250U or i3 8130U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Core i3 8130U
- Intel Core i3 8145U or i3 8130U
- Intel Core i3 10110U or i3 8130U